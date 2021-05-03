Award-winning ‘Hotondo’ home sells for $880k

An award-winning “Hotondo” home at Limestone Creek has sold to a young family from Rockhampton for $880,000.

The 28-acre property at 102 Grigg Road settled in April though Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate.

Sales consultant Doug Webber said the home had a lot of interest before it sold on April 7.

“We had about 20 interested parties over the time it was on the market,” Mr Webber said.

“We had three contracts on it, but two fell over.

The property boasted open plan lounge/dining and kitchen areas with “cathedral” ceilings. Picture: Contributed

“The owner’s wanted it gone because they were building a new home in the area.”

He said a young family from Rockhampton bought the property.

“They wanted something where the kids could run around, and if they want to put a horse in later and things like that they could,” he said.

The main property boasted four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double garage, three living areas including a separate media room, a modern kitchen and high “cathedral” ceilings.

The property also boasted a two-bedroom granny flat with a kitchen, laundry, and separate living area from the main home.

The 28-acre property at 102 Grigg Road, Limestone Creek, settled in April though Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate. Picture: Contributed

Mr Webber said the granny flat could be rented out or used if any family wanted to stay.

Also featured on the property was a four-bay shed with car hoist, large outdoor entertaining area and dam with a spillway and pump.

Mr Webber said the new owners would enjoy the 360-degree views of mountains and rural landscape.

“It was a beautiful property with a lot of things going for it,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the sellers who put their trust in me with a sale like that.”

