Award-winning steak sliced up at CQ butchers

A steer who won grand champion at Beef week is now for sale at Gracemere Quality Meats. Maree and Shane Burke.

A steer who won grand champion at Beef week is now for sale at Gracemere Quality Meats. Maree and Shane Burke. Allan Reinikka ROK260718abeef2

MEATLOVERS could have a slice of history and award-winning steak on their plate if they head to the right butcher.

Purebred Simmental steer, Ted, will be in the cabinet window of Gracemere Quality Meats.

Ted was the winner of the Ray White Rural Junior Led Steer Competition at Beef Australia in May where the tasty cow took out the grand champion award.

Ted was awarded Grand Champion Ray White Rural Junior Led Steer Competition at Beef Australia 2018. Contributed

He also took home big money at the Mackay Show last month with $1,200 in his back hump.

But the beef superstar's short-lived career has now come to an end.

Rockhampton local Shannon Coomb, of Meura Plains, has, chopped the weighty steer off the block.

Mr Coombe said Ted was at the top of his game and it was a good time to move him on to pastures new.

"Being a steer you can't breed from him,” Mr Coomb said.

"It's just how it goes.”

HAPPIER TIMES: Shannon and Ted the steer. Customers can eat their very own slice of Ted at Gracemere Quality Meats. Contributed

Ted was picked up as a weaner at a Gracemere sale but originally hailed down the road at Biloela.

"He was just a little skinny fella when I bought him,” Mr Coomb said.

"I just thought he had potential.”

At Beef Australia, Ted took out first place in the milk tooth steer with a live weight of 601 to 720kg class, which led him to him becoming a grand champion.

The judge, Michael Silvester, described him as "deep, evenly covered from front to back and walks out well, holding his weight well.

"He is quiet natured and there is not much you can fault about him,” a delighted Mr Silvester said.

Clocking 670kgs, the 18- month-old steer had an eye muscle area of 104cm2 and his rump and rib fats measured 14mm and 9mm.

Mr Coombs said he was a natural.

"He had a really good fat cover, good temperament, he was square, had the right amount of fat cover and carried himself very well,” Mr Coombs said.

A steer who won grand champion at Beef week is now for sale at Gracemere Quality Meats. Allan Reinikka ROK260718abeef1

To enable customers to tell the top ranking steak apart from the competition, Ted will have a display of his ribbons and trophies alongside him in the cabinet at the Gracemere butchers.

While Ted was his friend, Mr Coombs can't wait to taste the succulent steer himself.

"He will have pretty good steak all the way through,” Mr Coombs said.

Shane Burke, from Gracemere Quality Meats, said he was excited to have such high quality beef in his shop.

Mr Burke, who has been a butcher for 35 years, normally gets his beef from Biggenden, in the North Burnett region, about 80kms west of Maryborough.

"We try to support the local people from Biggenden but we source it from all over,” Mr Burke said.

The first time he has had prestigious beef like this, Mr Burke said Ted will draw some attention.

At almost 700kg live weight, Mr Burke will be able to get around 350-400kg dressed of beef.

There will be all sort of cuts from prime rumps, a lot of slow-cook meat, brisket and ribs.

"He is fairly huge, he might not fit in the case,” Mr Burke said.

"You could eat him for a week.”

GRACEMERE QUALITY MEATS:

Shop 1, 15 Lawrie Street, Gracemere

Open Monday to Friday 6am to 5.30pm

Saturday 6am to 2pm

Search them on Facebook