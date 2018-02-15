Awarded sports club revving up for big renovations

BIG HIT: The Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's premier event, the Yeppoon Enduro-X, was named Motorcycling Queensland's Event of the Year in 2017.

MOTOCROSS: President Paul Warr says the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club is ready to hit the ground running in 2018.

There will be plenty of activity on and off the track, with some major renovations on the way at the club's Yeppoon headquarters including a significant extension of the raceway.

The new race season will rev into life on Sunday when about 120 riders are expected to hit the Yeppoon track for the first club day.

Warr said the field could well contain some of the 55 new riders who took part in a successful come and try day hosted by the club held last weekend.

The club had a monumental 2017, receiving two major gongs at the Motorcycling Queensland awards.

It was named the Most Improved Club of the Year, while its popular Yeppoon Enduro-X won the Event of the Year.

Warr said it was a fantastic achievement for the club, whose foundation member Lynne Rice was also recognised for 20 years' service to the sport.

"2017 was a great year for us and will certainly take some topping but we're ready to give it a real crack,” he said.

Work will start soon on building 40 new start gates and to add another 400m to the existing 1.1km track.

"There's some big things ahead for the club,” Warr said.

"These changes will mean we can look at hosting bigger events such as a round of the CQ titles which we're pencilled in to host at the end of June.

"We've got a lot of hard work ahead of us and we've juggled our race calendar around to accommodate the renovations.”

Warr said club members couldn't wait to get racing again, and would be looking to get some early points on the board in Sunday's opener.

Racing will start at 9am, canteen and bar facilities will operate and it's free for spectators.