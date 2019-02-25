'AWESOME:' Accused killer's bizarre response to prosecution
A MAN charged over the murder of a woman at a Maryborough motel has been mentioned in court for the second time.
Matthew Bradley James Tench stands accused of murdering 58-year-old Linda Lovett last year.
Sporting glasses and a trim haircut, the 22-year-old appeared calm during his appearance by video link on Monday in Maryborough Magistrates Court.
The woman's body was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3, sparking a homicide investigation.
The court was told a brief had been prepared by prosecution on a case against Mr Tench, to which he replied "awesome".
His murder charge will be mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court in April.