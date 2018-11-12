'Awesome experience': Moore's Origin debut one to remember

Rockhampton's Blake Moore starred for the Queensland men's 20s team, and was named Player of the Series.

Rockhampton's Blake Moore starred for the Queensland men's 20s team, and was named Player of the Series. CONTRIBUTED

TOUCH: Blake Moore has described his State of Origin debut as an "awesome experience” and definitely among the highlights of an already impressive touch career.

And you can understand why.

The 19-year-old was part of the Queensland men's 20s team which beat New South Wales 3-nil, he scored the winning touchdown after the buzzer to seal the clean sweep and was awarded Player of the Series in his division.

"I was really excited but really nervous at the same time,” Moore said.

HUGE HONOUR: The Rockhampton contingent, along with Gladstone's Chelsea Baker, Sophie Duff and Justin Cridland and guest speakers Ali Briggenshaw and Trevor Gillmeister, at the Queensland jersey presentation. CONTRIBUTED

"It's an incredible feeling to put on the maroon jersey and I really wanted to make sure I performed well.

"It's one of the best things I've done in my career, that's for sure.

"It was unreal and it's capped off a really good year.”

Moore was one of 18 Rockhampton representatives who played in the Origin series.

They had mixed results as New South Wales scored an 8-6 overall series win after the two states were locked at 5-all with four divisions left to play.

Moore said the competition was intense and the rivalry was fierce.

Braydon Hegarty goes in for a touchdown in the open men's division. CONTRIBUTED

"We were confident heading in but certainly not over-confident because we knew NSW had a strong team as well.

"We thought if we all did our jobs and played well as a team we would come away with the win which we did.

"It was just unfortunate that Queensland as a whole couldn't take away the shield.”

Moore and his teammates won their opening game 4-2 and the second 9-5.

They went in to game three determined to get the whitewash, but they had to come from behind to do it.

Rockhampton's Greta Doherty was part of the victorious Queensland women's 30s team. CONTRIBUTED

"It was a tough one,” Moore said. "We were down 2-nil at half-time and got it back to 2-all.

"We then got to 4-all and we scored after the buzzer so it was a pretty exciting way to finish.

"I managed to score the winner and it was one of the best feelings I've had this year.”

Moore was "pretty shocked” to receive the individual accolade, saying that it could have gone to any of his teammates.

He is keen to return to the Origin arena when the series is next held in 2020.

"It was an awesome experience and I will be pushing for an open mixed or open men's jersey next time,” he said.

Rockhampton quartet Blake Moore, Jacob Marrinan, Harry Griffin and Aaron Moore were part of the Queensland men's 20s success. CONTRIBUTED

ROCKY REPS

The 18 Rocky reps who played for Queensland in the State of Origin series

Men's open: Jayden Benbow, Braydon Hegarty, Malcolm Kenny, Dave Zanette; manager Gary Benbow

Women's open: Tamika Upton

Mixed open: Jack Hughes

Men's 20s: Harry Griffin, Jacob Marrinan, Aaron Moore, Blake Moore

Women's 30s: Greta Doherty

Men's 35s: Trevor Moran

Men's 40s: Bobby Cox, Ross Edwards, Gavin Shuker

Men's 45s: Matt Barclay, Cameron Upton

DIVISION RESULTS