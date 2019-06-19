'Awesome field' to tee off in Rocky Pro-Am

ON COURSE: Damien Jordan swings into action on sponsors day.

GOLF: Sixty-five professionals will this week chase a share of the biggest prize purse ever offered at the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am.

There is $75,000 to be won at the 72-hole event, which starts tomorrow and runs through to Sunday at the Rockhampton Golf Course.

The Rockhampton Pro-Am is now one of the richest and one of the few four-round tournaments on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series schedule.

A full field, which included 40 pros, teed off in the sponsors day today.

Rockhampton Golf Club professional Jeffrey Hoy said this year's pro-am field was one of the best ever assembled.

It includes Queensland PGA Championship winner Daniel Nisbet, Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series winner Tim Hart, Damien Jordan, Daniel Gale, Aaron Townsend, Darren Beck and three-time runner-up Matthew Millar.

Sunshine Coast-based professional Jacob Boyce is back to defend the title he won with a 19-under par 269 last year.

He was enjoying a purple patch when he claimed his first four-round tournament win in Rockhampton, and went on to be crowned Queensland's Rookie of the Year.

"I was thrilled to win the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am last year and I am looking forward to defending my title here this week,” Boyce said.

"It was an awesome event last year and I'm excited to get out on the golf course again.

"The field is awesome, there's a heap of talent out there so hopefully we can see some good scores over the four rounds.”

Jordan has been a regular at the Rockhampton Pro-Am, and is looking to go one better after finishing joint second behind Boyce last year.

"I had a win the other week in the Sydney Invitational. I had a good back end of the season last year so I'm looking to keep the momentum going,” he said yesterday.

"I've always come up and played this event, and the course is probably the best I've seen it.

"It will be a good test this year. It's a great field so you're going have to play really well to get the 'W'.”

Play starts at 6.40am today, with marquee players scheduled for a 10.40am start.