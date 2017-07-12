AWESOME VISION: Rocky boy first Aussie to break 7-second barrier

REVVED UP: Rockhampton's Ace Edwards on his way to clocking his record pass at Willowbank Raceway.

DRAG RACING: Rockhampton's Ace Edwards has become the first Australian rider to clock a six-second no-bar pass.

The 25-year-old electrician set Willowbank Raceway alight, hitting a top speed of 320kmh to register 6.93 seconds for the 400m run.

"It was unreal. I had a good feeling it was going to be fast because of how quick and smooth it was,” Edwards said.

"When I realised it was 6.93 I thought no, surely not, but my crew came running over and they were ecstatic.

"We rebuilt the bike two years ago with this specific goal in mind and now we've achieved it.

"I managed to ride it the best I've ever ridden it and the tune-up was spot on.

"We're all pretty stoked about it.”

Edwards bought his bike, a Suzuki Hayabusa, for about $20,000. He spent another $30,000 to heavily modify it so it can reach the blistering speeds that it does.

"When we rebuilt it, it was a case of trial and error and developing what we had.

"We dreamed of achieving the six-second pass but I guess it was a little bit unrealistic in the early stages.

"Once we got more of a handle on it, we looked at the magic number and thought we could actually do this.

"In the last event only a month ago we ran 7.10 seconds. We came home and put a new gearbox in the bike and checked a few things over before this meeting.

"We thought the six was possible - we weren't confident we were going to do it but we were very hopeful.

"That six-second pass was the biggest drawcard for me and, honestly, I would have been disappointed if it wasn't me who did it.”

Edwards started his race career in a dragster at age 13. As soon as he got his licence at 17, he made the move to two wheels and "has been riding Suzukis ever since”.

He has notched up a host of success along the way, including a national championship last year, but he rates his latest achievement near the very top of his accomplishments.

Edwards has sponsors of Shep's Engine Reconditioning in Rockhampton and Nitz Hydraulic Services in Brisbane in his corner but has invested plenty of money and time in the sport that he loves.

He describes himself as a conservative rider.

"I'm always a bit wary and I respect the machine. If things aren't quite right I will back off. I'm not a real aggressive rider.

"I still get some nerves but once I'm out on the track it all goes away.

"It all happens so fast and the quickest passes are the least scary because they are so smooth.”

Edwards won't rest on his laurels now he has achieved the speed record.

"We're ahead of the pack now. The next quickest time is 7.2 seconds,” he said.

"Our next attempt will be in November and ultimately we want to go quicker by doing more modifications. The 6.7 to 6.8-second mark sounds really nice.”