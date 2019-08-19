Axe attacker’s sentence increased

A woman who chased after three strangers in a 7-Eleven before attacking them with an axe will spend a further five years in jail after the "leniency" of her sentence was appealed.

Evie Amati, 27, was sentenced to nine years in jail in January for the terrifying 2017 attack in the Enmore 7-Eleven, in Sydney's inner west.

Today, the Crown appealed the leniency of her sentence to the Court of Criminal Appeal.

She will now spend 14 years in jail with a non-parole period of eight years.

Amati, a transgender woman, pleaded not guilty on the grounds of mental illness and trauma from her gender reassignment operation but was found guilty by a jury's unanimous verdict last August after a five-week trial.

Evie Amati will spend another five years in jail. Picture: Facebook

After the verdict was read out, Amati threw herself over the dock and sobbed.

The attacks by Amati took place after 2am on January 7, 2017.

Last month, the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal heard that Amati's maximum nine-year and minimum four-and-a-half year sentence was "so manifestly inadequate that it is an affront to the administration of justice".

Crown barrister Maria Cinque told the CCA that nine years was inappropriate for just one of the three attacks, on victim Ben Rimmer whose face Amati split, fracturing his nasal bone, eye socket and cheekbones.

Mr Rimmer started a change.org petition and within weeks the DPP appealed to the CCA to hear an appeal against the inadequacy of Amati's sentence.

Maria Cinque for the Crown told the CCA in July Amati's sentence showed "a disconnection".

"The non-parole period (four-and-a-half years) is only six months more than the indicative (minimum) sentence for the first offence," she said.

Amati's barrister, Peter Lange, told the court the sentencing judge had taken into account several unusual features, including the interplay of gender dysphoria, a depressive illness and drug-taking.

Ben Rimmer was left with horrific injuries.

Amati swinging her axe in 7-Eleven.

During the appeal against Amati's short sentence, it emerged that she and a female inmate became involved in a fight after the inmate told Amati she should be in a male prison.

One of the reasons for this altercation was Amati was "de-transitioning" from female back to male.

News.com.au learnt that Amati, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in Thailand in 2014, had been involved in fights at the all-female Mary Wade Women's Correctional Centre since her 2018 trial.

Evie Amati has been involved in fights since she was jailed. Picture: Facebook

In January 2017, Amati attacked two customers buying milk and a pie in a suburban 7-Eleven with an axe and then chased down a homeless man in the street on a rampage after a bad Tinder date.

She struck the first victim, Mr Rimmer, in the face with the axe, causing him life-threatening injuries as he lay bleeding profusely on the shop's floor.

The blood on the floor after Evie Amati’s attack.

Amati then struck Sharon Hacker in the back of the neck with a potentially fatal blow dulled by thick dreadlocks, and a second blow missing by centimetres.

Mr Rimmer had four metal plates inserted in his face, which he can feel through his skin, and Ms Hacker suffers ongoing nerve damage as a result of the attacks.

The third victim, Shane Redwood, who blocked the axe with his backpack has since left Australia to return to his native Britain.