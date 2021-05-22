Axe, hammer seized in tourist hot spots

Police allegedly discovered a concealed chef’s knife when they searched a teenage boy on the Gold Coast on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS

Police allegedly discovered a concealed chef’s knife when they searched a teenage boy on the Gold Coast on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS

An axe, hammer, knives and shivs have been seized during a metal detector ‘wanding’ trial in two popular tourist hot spots on the Gold Coast.

A teenage boy is among the latest charged after allegedly being caught carrying concealed weapons when he was stopped and wanded on Thursday night.

Police allegedly found a small meat cleaver and shiv, as well as drugs, in the 16-year-old’s possession.

The 12-month trial, to combat a rise in knife-related crimes, allows police in two Gold Coast Safe Night precincts to randomly use a metal detector wand to search people.

Police arrest the teenager, who was allegedly found with knife, shiv and drugs in Surfers Paradise on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS

It is now in its fourth weekend of operation and police have so far ‘wanded’ more than 330 individuals.

There have been eight arrests for weapon offences including the teenage boy on Thursday who was the first and only juvenile to have been charged, said Gold Coast District Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman.

“That juvenile was here in Surfers Paradise and he had possession a meat cleaver type of knife secreted in a bag on his person … which is quite concerning for us,” Superintendent Wildman said.

“In the short time we’ve operated the trial, we’ve identified eight knives and we’ve located a hammer, an axe and two shivs.”

Acting Superintendent Rhys Wildman said police have conducted 334 searches and found knives, an axe and a hammer. Picture: Jerad Williams

The ‘wanding’ trial has allowed police to make other arrests including breach of bail orders, Superintendent Wildman said.

Overall there have been 334 searches consisting of 200 adults and 114 juveniles, he said.

It’s led police to detect an extra 35 offences across a range of matters including drugs and bail breaches,

Superintendent Wildman said.

The trial is only within the Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach Safe Night precincts, the entertainment and tourist hubs on the Gold Coast.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said there were no immediate plans to extend the trial beyond the Gold Coast, although that was a possibility after this pilot program was completed.

Police Minister Mark Ryan says they will review the trial and consider whether it will be extended to other areas within Queensland. Picture: Supplied

“These are extraordinary powers, we’ve got to trial it, we’ve got to get it perfect first,” he said.

“Then obviously at the end of the trial, we’ll look at where we can go from there.”

The announcement came two days after the teen was stopped near the Cavill Ave light railway stop in the heart of Surfers Paradise around 6.15pm on Thursday.

Body-worn-camera footage released shows the boy acting surprised, when police inform him the wand has detected metal.

Police allegedly discovered a concealed chef’s knife when they searched a teenage boy on the Gold Coast on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS

“You gotta pretty big knife in your pocket,” the officer rhetorically asks the teen.

He was also allegedly found to have a homemade shiv.

The teen is placed in handcuffs and whisked off to a nearby police station.

The homemade shiv police allegedly found on the teenage boy on Thursday night in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Supplied

The 16-year-old Redland Bay boy has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

The 12-month trial allowing police to randomly stop people and ‘wand’ them in a prescribed area without a warrant started on the first weekend in May.

Originally published as Axe, hammer seized in tourist hot spots