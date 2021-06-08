Axe swung after disastrous end to the season

Western United have sacked coach Mark Rudan following the club’s disastrous finish to the A-League season.

With Rudan at the helm, United fell just one match short of a grand final appearance last year in the club’s debut season.

However, United have fallen by the wayside this year, losing their final eight matches of the season to finish 10th and be forced to contest a playoff for a FFA Cup berth.

“Mark and the club agreed that a change of direction was needed at this time,” United chairman Jason Sourasis said.

“We will use the opportunity to reset the club’s on-field objectives for the forthcoming season in order to meet the longer-term ambitions of our football club.

“Mark departs Western United with our utmost respect for all his hard work and contribution in establishing the foundation of the club’s elite football program.”

Assistant coach John Anastasiadis will take charge of the team in the interim, but former Melbourne Victory boss Kevin Muscat has already been linked to the job.

Axed with year of his contract remaining, Rudan was grateful for the opportunity to coach United after spending a season in charge at Wellington Phoenix.

“It’s been a rewarding experience for me both personally and professionally, and I’m thankful for some amazing relationships I have made since coming to Melbourne and coaching at this great club,” Rudan said.

“I am really proud of what this group has achieved over only two seasons despite all the challenges Covid has thrown up.

“I want to thank the players, coaches, technical and administrative staff for all their hard work and support over the past two years.

“Further, I’d like to thank the board of Western United for giving me the opportunity to be the club’s inaugural head coach, and the support they have given to me and my family while in this role.

“Finally, I would like to say a special thank you to the fans of Western United. This sport is special and it wouldn’t be anything without our fans.”

Originally published as Axe swung after disastrous end to the season