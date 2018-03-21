Axe-wielding man threatens Rockhampton squatters

"He wasn't going to attack him," Ms Madden said.

"He wasn't going to attack him," Ms Madden said. Martin Cathrae

A MAN armed himself with an axe and waved it at people at a park, causing fear in others who called police.

Chayse Lynden Plahn, 32, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to public nuisance and possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said Plahn told police he had armed himself with the axe to deal with a repeat trespasser.

He said a witness told police Plahn threw the axe around before dropping it and clenching his fists at the males in the park.

The court heard Plahn had recently purchased a property that had been vacant for a period and had been used by squatters while vacant.

Despite Plahn and his family moving into the house, squatters were still trespassing and sleeping in the garage.

Duty lawyer Joanne Madden said Plahn had warned the squatters, some suspected to be drug users, many times before the axe incident.

She said Plahn came home on March 1 to find a certain squatter at his residence and he grabbed the axe to scare the squatter away.

"He wasn't going to attack him," Ms Madden said.

Plahn was ordered to pay a $400 fine.