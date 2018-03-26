AXED: Capras release player after code of conduct breach

THE Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras have terminated the contract of player Vic Halfpenny.

CEO Peter White this morning confirmed that Halfpenny was released on Friday.

"He breached our code of conduct and stepped outside the lines of what we expect from our players and from personnel within the club,” White said.

"The matter was brought to our attention on Thursday night and his contract was terminated on Friday after we conducted our own investigations into the matter.

"We have a strict code of conduct based on a positive culture and will not tolerate anyone or any actions that do not adhere to it.”

White would not elaborate any further on the termination.

Halfpenny was on a one-year contract with the Capras.

He was set to make his first appearance this season for the club in Saturday's game against the Mackay Cutters after impressing with the Yeppoon Seagulls in local league.

The second rower was signed by the Capras as a 22-year-old in late 2015, having played in the Group 16 NSW Country Rugby League.

He hails from the New South Wales town of Pambula and played his junior football with the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs.