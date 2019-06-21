Menu
Alistair Brightman
B-double rollover, fuel tank rupture, spillage all over hwy

Aden Stokes
by
21st Jun 2019 2:30 PM
5PM: A FEMALE in her 20s was taken to Barcaldine following a truck rollover this afternoon.

2.30PM: A ROAD train, with up to two semi trailers attached, has rolled near Alpha.

About 2.15pm, there were reports that the b-double, which was carrying four armed personnel carriers, had rolled on to its side off the Capricorn Highway, near Alpha.

Early reports indicate a fuel tank had ruptured and is leaking "all over the road”.

The driver is reportedly out of the vehicle and uninjured.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Rescue team is on scene and Emerald Police have been called to assist.

