Emergency services respond to a truck incident north of Yaamba.
B-double truck jackknifed north of Yaamba

7th Jun 2019 7:47 PM
UPDATE 8.20pm: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman has confirmed the B-Double truck which jackknifed earlier tonight had broken down.

About 8.20pm, the spokeswoman said police were conducting traffic control in the area.

Police were called to the scene on the Hams Rd overpass which intersects with Canoona Rd, north of Yaamba at 7.21pm.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have blocked the south bound lane of the Hams Rd overpass north of Yaamba this evening.

A B-Double truck had jack-knifed before police were called at 7.21pm.

The incident happened on the Hams Rd overpass which intersects with Canoona Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the truck driver is out of the vehicle.

More to come.

