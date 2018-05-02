B-Doubles collide on notorious stretch of CQ highway

TWO B-Doubles have collided early this morning on what is quickly becoming CQ's most notorious road.

The report initially came through to emergency services at 5.20am to the Fitzroy Developmental Rd, near the Valkyrie State School.

It is understood one b-double was travelling south and side-swiped another.

It is unknown if any vehicles were parked at the time however it was reported the trucks were 600 metres apart after the incident.

Two patients were transported to Dysart Hospital in stable conditions with minor lacerations from glass, possibly from windscreens or windows.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew arrived on scene on at 6.45am from Moranbah and left at 7.20am.

The scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police Service.

On Monday afternoon, a road-train carrying ammonium nitrated rolled over causing leakage on the road. The road was reduced to one lane overnight and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

On Anzac Day, last week , a 19 year-old teen crashed near the same stretch of road, about 15km north of Dingo.

In a separate incident on April 9, a truck carrying what appeared to be gravel rolled in the same area, 20km north of Dingo.

On March 7, a 41 year-old man was airlifted from a single vehicle crash 10km from Dingo.

The Beef Road is a 103km stretch which is fast becoming notorious for crashes.

The middle of three segments where these crashes occurred links the township of Dingo, and the mining town of Middlemount.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads and local State Members have been approached for comment.