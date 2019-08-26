Babes, bubbles and business: The event for women

WOMEN TAKING CHARGE: Karine Davis, Beck Smith and Estella Davis are hosting a women in business event next month at Headrick's Lane.

IN AN effort to unite women, help build each other up and support local small businesses, friends Beck Smith and Estelle and Karine Davis are hosting an event next month at Headricks Lane.

The inaugural Rockhampton event will feature a panel of CQ businesswomen as guest speakers who will be talking about what it takes to succeed and juggle the work-life balance.

Living your best life, reaching your dreams and accomplishing your goals is what we all desire.

Embracing your courage and finding the time is a battle most women seem to struggle with.

The trio of friends are an unlikely friendship. Karine and Estelle, who are sister-in-laws, connected with Beck online a few weeks ago as she was starting up the event and they decided to combine their efforts and work together.

"It was just supposed to be a Sunday event but then we thought let's add this and add this and it just grew and grew,” Beck said.

"It's celebrating us mums. I have five children, and we are so hectic all the time, so doing this lights me up.”

Ultimately they are all on the same page, to bring women in business together.

"We really want to unite women just to support each other, we don't know what businesses are out there,” Beck said.

"Some of the businesses are single mums or those doing it tough. why not gather of us all together.

"There are so many business run by women but they aren't showcased or shown so were trying to put them all in the same room.

"So we can grow women in business in the region.

"There's too many little businesses that people don't know about.... if people don't know about them we can't buy from them.”

Estelle agrees.

"There is a gap, no support for women to connect with each other and build one another up,” Estelle said.

Karine explained the event was also aimed to help other women on their business path.

"It's about motivation, inspiration, showing women's stories,” she said.

"Yes they have a business but how did they get there. It's sweat and tears.”

