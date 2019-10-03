Babes doing it to help others

BLACKWATER’S Tiffany Freiberg knows what it’s like to feel vulnerable and in need of a helping hand — and she has also experienced first-hand the healing powers of a local community that has taken the time to be there for her.

Mrs Freiberg, a mother of three, was diagnosed with breast cancer last June, she had a lumpectomy in August, a mastectomy in September, both her ovaries have been removed and at the start of this year her chemotherapy treatment finished.

“I don’t think anyone could do this on their own — I can see how people would struggle. You really do need the support from family and friends and community.”

Now, she said, she wants to give back to the community that helped her with a fundraising night for the Cancer Council on November 2 run by her group, Blackwater Babes Do It For Cancer.

Sponsored by Country Allure and Kiwkfix Phones, the evening will include a fashion parade, canapes, prizes, entertainment and, most importantly, a chance for women to get together, talk about their experiences, and support their community.

“With cancer, you can lose your confidence and your self-image and your self-worth, so this is all about connecting,” Mrs Freiberg said.

Mrs Freiberg’s grandmother — her father’s mother — suffered breast and cervical cancer, and died when Tiffany was one, so in the past she has been motivated along with her mother to organise ‘Girls’ Night In’ events for Cancer Council.

She said she had also attended Cancer Council events since her own treatment began, including one in Emerald where she was given a wig and received make-up tips.

“They’re amazing. They try and cheer you up — they make you feel good when you’re not feeling so good.

“It gives you some self-confidence which is the main thing when you’re so vulnerable.

“I had no eyebrows, no eyelashes, no hair and no boobs, and it gave me some inner peace.”

She said it was also invaluable being able to talk to other women in similar situations.

“To connect and hear that you’re not alone was good. I made friendships with some of the women and we check in and see how each other is going.”

Mrs Freiberg, whose children are aged 2, 4 and 5, said her community had provided a rotating roster of help with food, children, and giving her husband, Daniel, time to support her during her surgeries and treatment.

“We are a very small town so as soon as you step out and you’ve got your chemo hat on people instantly want to help you, even it was pushing my grocery cart round the shops because I had no energy.

“Strangers were offering to bring meals round. It all gives you more strength to keep going, keep fighting and then do it all again the next day.”

Mrs Freiberg is now travelling to Rockhampton for check-ups every three months, and she wants people to know that one in eight women are diagnosed every day with breast cancer — she wants women to check themselves regularly.

“I was cleaning the fridge out and I was itchy under the armpit so as I scratched, my finger brushed the side of my breast and I felt a ball thing.

“I thought it would be something minor, but in two weeks it grew to an oval shape.”

She went to the doctor and was diagnosed Two-and-a-half weeks later, with her first surgery taking place the week after that.

“The results showed that it was a very fast-moving cancer so we moved quickly.

“The number one thing is to always be mindful of your body and trust your instincts.”

Blackwater Babes Do It For Cancer; Saturday, November 2; Blackwater Civic Centre from 6:30pm to midnight; Tickets which include a drink and canapes are $50 and available from the Blackwater Babes Do It For Cancer Facebook page.

Donations are still being received for prizes for the night. If you would like to contribute contact info@countryallure.com or kwikfixphones@gmail.com