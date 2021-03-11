Babies, pregnant mothers at risk from discoloured CQ water

Discoloured water in Central Queensland towns is putting bottle-fed babies and pregnant mothers most at risk due to manganese contamination, new research has found.

After CQ University water expert Dr Adam Rose recently studied the potential health impacts of manganese (Mn) in drinking water supplies with fellow academics, he issued this warning.

He said recent research had shown that increased levels of Mn in the system contributed to impacts on pregnant women, infant size and mortality, and intellectual function in children as well as in the elderly.

CQ University water expert Dr Adam Rose.

“If you are pregnant, I would recommend using bottled water, at least until Mn levels have reduced,” Dr Rose said.

“And if you are currently bottle-feeding your infant, I would recommend using bottled water, as the combination of tap water high in Mn and the additional Mn found in baby formula has the potential to expose the young one to increased levels of Mn.”

Dr Rose said Mn came from surrounding soils, bedrock and organic matter washed into the water bodies that ends up increasing the levels in our regional water supplies.

“Traditionally, Mn has been limited to an aesthetic concern – at about this time every year residents notice their water coming out of taps that is somewhat discoloured and doesn’t look pleasing to drink,” he said.

“We are told is safe to do so – but is it?”

The first study to be conducted in Queensland into Mn in the water supply was in the Gladstone region, Dr Rose said, where the water treatment plant had since been upgraded.

“I studied the manganese cycle in CQ’s last unregulated catchment Baffle Creek,” he said. “Following the study, we identified the most likely times this will become problematic, that way the council can add additional treatment steps to try and reduce.

“Our research showed manganese was problematic following certain rain events.

“This will be different depending on the catchment.

“Manganese is a common problem in CQ water supplies generally.”

A Manganese oxidation contact tank at a water treatment plant.

Treating water supplies to eliminate Mn concentrations could be difficult, Dr Rose said, due to the time over which it was deposited into a water supply.

With the increase of climate change impacts locally, Dr Rose predicted Mn contaminations would become more frequent.

“For regional Queensland to ensure safe drinking water supplies into the future we need to start to rehabilitate our regional water cycles,” Dr Rose said.

“The only weapon we have in regional Queensland for our fight against climate change is water.

“So the solution is simple, we need to slow the flow, and give back our rivers some H2O.”

