Baby abducted from Beenleigh home

by Lesley Hunter-Nolan
20th Jun 2021 7:10 AM

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 1-year-old girl who was taken from a residence on Wardell Street, Beenleigh, late last night who may be at significant risk.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, 50cm tall with blonde hair, a fair complexion and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jumper, pink pants and a blue shirt.

The man believed to have taken her, pictured, is described as Aboriginal, approximately 178cm tall, with brown eyes and short dark hair.

The man left with the girl in a white Suzuki sedan with New South Wales registration CS3-4ZR and crossed into New South Wales around 10.30pm.

Police urge the man, or anyone with information relating to their location, to contact police immediately.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.

Call 000 for life threatening information about this abduction.

baby

