Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blade John Ferris
Blade John Ferris
News

Baby assault charges: Hervey Bay man refused bail

Jessica Cook
7th Oct 2020 11:44 AM | Updated: 6:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG man, who allegedly assaulted a one-year-old, has been refused bail.

Blade John Ferris, 25, could be seen crying via videolink in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday as the prosecutor outlined why he should not be allowed out on bail.

Senior Sergeant Sonia Edwards told the court Mr Ferris, who faced two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, was an "unacceptable risk" to the community.

She said he was already on bail for a number of offences when the alleged assaults occurred and had a significant history including a number to failure to appear in court charges.

"One of the number one things is his inability to attend court when required," she said.

Ferris' defence lawyer said if given bail, his client would live in Toowoomba with his father, far away from the alleged victim.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted that the Toogoom resident was currently on a suspended sentence for assault occasioning bodily harm.

On hearing his bail was denied the man started swearing and could be seen kicking the door of the watch house with force.

He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until October 29.

blade john ferris child assault court crime violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senator’s concerns about ‘disappointing’ budget for CQ

        Premium Content Senator’s concerns about ‘disappointing’ budget for CQ

        Politics Senator Murray Watt said there was not much of substance to the budget, especially when it came to the rate of unemployment.

        • 7th Oct 2020 6:35 PM
        BREAKING: Rocky lawyer found guilty of official corruption

        Premium Content BREAKING: Rocky lawyer found guilty of official corruption

        News The court heard the solicitor of 34 years would likely be “struck off”, spelling...

        Why Wandal is the hottest place to be in business right now

        Premium Content Why Wandal is the hottest place to be in business right now

        Property The precinct only has one remaining shopfront available for rent now.

        $10m+ allocated for council roadworks across CQ

        Premium Content $10m+ allocated for council roadworks across CQ

        Council News Through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, local governments in...