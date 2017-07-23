Baby boom business a rare opportunity

Trish Harte at her Baby Locker store in North Rocky which is suddenly up for sale.

NICHE market opportunities are amongst the rarest forms of business. Few are able to say they have a monopoly of Rockhampton.

Rockhampton's Baby Locker can comfortably say they're one of one in the region.

For nearly 4 years the owner Trish Harte, has been working hard to produce a successful baby shop for the CQ region. Since opening in 2013, Baby Locker has been showing strong growth and success.

With Trish having to move south next year with family, she says now is the time to offer the business for sale.

"I would really love to pass Baby Locker onto someone who can really appreciate the business and is keen to continue the success," Trish said.

"I truly believe the great success I have had with Baby Locker is due to my dedicated staff, supportive customers and the fact that I grew up in this great region. My staff and I have tried to tailor a baby shop to suit the needs and requests of the people who live here."

Baby Locker is dedicated to providing speciality products and brands - they are an established brand with staff, customers and sales already in existence.

The store, with a prime location in North Rockhampton on the corner of Dean and High St, is in excellent retail condition and has a high volume exposure to the public.

Ray White Rockhampton sales agent Barb Harris said with such a limited amount of "quality" competitors in the market it was an opportunity not to miss.

"It is fully functioning, particularly online. It has a professionally designed website and an established strong social media and directories presence," Barb said.

"The experienced staff are in place to help grow the business. The high quality product lines are great, most are the sole distributor for Rockhampton."

Although Trish is moving on, a new owner has plenty of room for someone to come in and take this business further.

"It is just an amazing, and very profitable business. A once in a lifetime opportunity."

To inquire about the business sale, phone Barb Harris at Ray White Rockhampton.