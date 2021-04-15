Menu
The couple were just two minutes from their Brisbane hospital when their second child was delivered on a bike path.
Baby born on path, 200m from hospital

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
15th Apr 2021 1:10 PM

A Brisbane couple were just 200m from the hospital when their baby was born in a bike lane with the aid of a student midwife who was on her way to work.

Aishling and Stephen Mohan had rushed to the Mater Hospital in South Brisbane after the second-time mum went into labour, but their baby son started crowning in the car, forcing Mr Mohan to quickly pull over in traffic.

Mrs Mohan told Nine's Today her contractions started about 5am on Wednesday as her husband was getting ready for work.

"I said, 'Off you go to work, I will ring you if I think it's go time'. I gave it an hour and then I thought, 'Right, he needs to come home now'," she said.

"So I have him a call about six and he got home 45 minutes later just as my waters broke. Then we quickly dropped our daughter (21-month-old Lyla) in daycare, but it was peak hour traffic, so we were never going to get there, were we?

"So we were just coming to this big intersection and then I just said, 'Stephen the baby's head is there'. I think that is all I said, and we just knew we had to pull over, that the baby was coming and we were not going to make it to hospital.

"So he just drove up on the footpath and ran around to me and just held the baby's head."

 

ACU midwifery student Emily was walking to her shift when she was called over to the Mohan's car.
ACU midwifery student Emily just happened to be walking to her shift when someone called out to her, asking if she was a nurse.

"I said I was a student midwife and they pointed to the car and said, 'That lady is having a baby'. So I just ran as fast as I could to help assist them," Emily told Today.

Mr Mahon said he was very proud of his wife for staying calm during the process.

"I couldn't believe that it happened … We just both went with it. He just wanted out," he said.

