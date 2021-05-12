Baby boy missing for almost a month, last seen in O’Conner, Canberra

Baby boy missing for almost a month, last seen in O’Conner, Canberra

Federal police have begun a mass search for a missing 10-month-old baby boy who was last seen about a month ago in the ACT.

The child, Hoang Vinh Le, was reported missing on April 9 this year.

According to the AFP and the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, the child was last seen at a medical practice in the north Canberra suburb of O'Conner.

He was then put into a silver Isuzu MU-X Wagon that had New South Wales registration CF 72 YI.

The 10-month-old (pictured with his mother) was last seen on April 9 at a medical clinic. Picture: Supplied/AFP

The baby had not been seen since but authorities said he could have been taken to the Temora area in NSW at any time after April 9.

Hoang was born on June 21 last year and is suspected to be with his mother Lyn Kim Do and father Hoang Thanh Le.

Hoang and/or Mr Le and Ms Do may have also visited the West Wyalong vicinity and are currently believed to be in Sydney's Liverpool or Bankstown areas.

The baby's mother, 21, and father, 28, are both Vietnamese Australians.

Authorities believe the child is with his parents. His father Hoang Thanh Le, 28, has been described as about 160cm tall with black short spiky hair, black eyes, and light skin tone who sometimes answers to the name Sam Le. Picture: Supplied/AFP

Mr Le, who has been described as being about 160cm tall with black short spiky hair, black eyes, and a light skin tone, speaks with an Australian accent and sometimes answers to the name Sam Le.

Ms Do has been described as being about 150cm tall with shoulder length black hair, black eyes and pale skin.

The AFP and FCCA are urging anyone with information about Hoang's whereabouts or his parents to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Baby boy missing for more than a month