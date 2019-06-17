Menu
Courtney Griese and baby Riley Osborne. Contributed
News

Baby-cam keeping families together from separate rooms

Aden Stokes
by
17th Jun 2019 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXISTING technology is being used to keep new families together at Rockhampton Hospital's Special Care Nursery.

New Rocky mum Courtney Griese was very grateful for the revolutionary new service, "baby-cam”, following her emergency caesarean.

Little Riley Osborne was born at 33 weeks and whisked off to Special Care Nursery.

"I had medical issues and had to stay in another room so I couldn't go and see him,” she said.

Baby Riley Osborne. Contributed

"It was very hard. My partner was in the nursery the whole time and told me he was doing well, but it makes such a difference when you can see him yourself.”

A web-cam is set up to show live footage of the baby, which can be seen in another room from an iPad.

Family members visited and were happy to be able to see baby Riley for themselves on the screen.

"Everyone's itching to meet him,” Ms Griese said.

Baby Riley Osborne. Contributed

"It really did make a big difference.”

Clinical nurse consultant Maxine Ballinger said the tiny patients of the Special Care Nursery were kept isolated to ensure their bodies were protected from community illnesses and the "baby-cam” helps a lot.

"We need to limit the number of visitors who can come into the nursery but it's still very important for families to see their little bundles,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

