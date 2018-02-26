Baby, child on board while drunk Rocky mum way over limit

A Rockhampton mother was busted driving drunk with two children in the back of her car. FILE PHOTO.

SHE was driving a vehicle with bald tyres and two children in the back restrained incorrectly

when the unlicensed

driver was caught by police.

Jemima Henry, 31,

pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to one

count of driving unlicensed having never held a licence, two counts of children

not restrained properly,

one of drink driving and

one of driving an unsafe vehicle.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police intercepted Henry driving a white Commodore on Oregano Ave, Gracemere,

at 8.10pm on February 3 for a random breath test and license check.

Mr Studdert said a licence check revealed Henry had never held a licence and had a blood alcohol content of 0.141.

He said there were two children aged about seven and one, unrestrained in the back seat and the two rear tyres were bald.

He said she told police she was driving to get cigarettes for her partner.

"She had been drinking all afternoon... drinking an unknown quantity of wine,” Mr Studdert said.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Henry and

her partner had three children and she had

ceased employment with Woorabinda council in administration when she had her first child.

"She was at a family gathering and there was a run-in with another family member which led to her departure of the residence,” Ms Craven said.

Henry was ordered to pay $1550 in fines and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.