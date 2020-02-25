Baby chimp’s named to be revealed

REVEALED: The new addition's named will be decided by mum and dad.

REVEALED: The new addition's named will be decided by mum and dad.

A CHOICE of smoothie is set to determine the name of Rockhampton Zoo’s new baby chimp.

The unique method was yesterday announced to take place this coming weekend at the zoo’s chimp enclosure.

Born in early February, the newborn boy remained nameless as Rockhampton Regional Council invited locals to ­submit their preference on names.

The final decision will ultimately fall into the hands of mum and dad, Holly and Alon.

“Zoo staff will prepare smoothies with numbers on them. We will also have envelopes numbered with a name randomly placed in each.

“The number on the smoothie that Alon or Holly chooses will reveal the name of the little bub,” Cr Cherie Rutherford said, adding that the response to the call-out had delivered enormous numbers.

“When we asked people to submit names for baby Capri, we had almost 600 responses.

“This time we had almost 800,” she said.

The naming ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 29 and begins at 10am.