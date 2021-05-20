Baby dead after horror drowning

A baby has died after he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition this afternoon after being pulled from water at a Sydney home.

A baby boy has died after being found unresponsive by police who were called to a concern for welfare in Sydney's south west today.

According to initial reports, the six-month-old baby suffered a "near drowning" incident before becoming unresponsive.

But police said in a statement on Thursday night that the baby boy had died in hospital.

"Upon arrival, officers attached to Camden Police Area Command found a baby boy, 6 months old, unconscious and unresponsive," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The infant was given CPR at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Campbelltown Hospital, however, was unable to be revived."

Police said they were called to a home in Seaborn Ave, Oran Park about 4.40pm with reports of concern for welfare at the home.

Police said they've launched an investigation into the boy's death.

A woman was arrested at the scene and transported to Camden Police Station. She is assisting police with their investigation.

A crime scene has been established at the home.

