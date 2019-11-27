Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Baby dead, second critical at Queensland home

by Thomas Chamberlin, Greg Stolz and Kate Kyriacou
27th Nov 2019 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
A crime scene has been establised in Sunray Street, Sunnybank Hills, after a baby was found dead in a Brisbane home.
A crime scene has been establised in Sunray Street, Sunnybank Hills, after a baby was found dead in a Brisbane home.

A BABY has died and another is critical after an incident at a Brisbane home this morning.

Police have declared a crime scene in Sunray Street, Sunnybank Hills, after they were called to the scene about 6am.

It's understood the babies are about six weeks old.

The Courier-Mail has been told the children were in bed with the mother.

It's understood when the mother woke there was bedding covering the children.

"A baby has died and another has been transported to hospital in a critical condition," a police spokesman said.

"A crime scene has been established and investigations continue."

Forensics are scouring the bedroom. One officer on scene described the situation as a "tragic accident".

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were sent to a private address in Sunnybank Hills at 5.40am.

More Stories

baby death editors picks police investigation sunnybank hills tragedy

Just In

    Cockroach apocalypse coming

    Cockroach apocalypse coming
    • 27th Nov 2019 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vet, farmer, father and grazier earns award nomination

        premium_icon Vet, farmer, father and grazier earns award nomination

        News “No animal should run out of grass during a drought; it’s the decision to keep that animal that’s the problem,” says Yaamba grazier nominated for Reef Guardian...

        Truck crashes overnight near Blackwater

        premium_icon Truck crashes overnight near Blackwater

        News The patient was transported in the early hours of this morning.

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people appearing in front of Magistrates Court today.

        Morning Rewind: Top five stories you may have missed

        Morning Rewind: Top five stories you may have missed

        News Tragedy strikes on a CQ mine, Activists ramp up operations, and Rockhampton Council...