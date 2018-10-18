Menu
Mila, the family dog, was killed. Baby Luna is fighting for her life.
Breaking

Baby girl fighting for life after camping accident

18th Oct 2018 7:58 AM

A BABY girl is fighting for her life after a large tree fell on a tent she was in near Perth.

Three-month-old Luna Robins suffered serious injuries when the 6m pine tree crashed down in heavy storms at Dwellingup on Sunday.

The baby and her mother, Brenda Robins, were both knocked unconscious when the tree fell. Luna's father, Max, suffered a serious leg injury and the family's dog was killed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

"We have sustained serious injuries and our daughter is currently being treated in the ICU of the children's hospitals. She is stable and making progress," the family said in a statement.

 

The family holidaying near Perth is struggling to recover after a pine tree fell on their tent. Picture: 9 News
The family holidaying near Perth is struggling to recover after a pine tree fell on their tent. Picture: 9 News

 

"Corona, our small dog, reacted on time and got out of the way but unfortunately our beautiful Mila took most of the impact and did not make it.

"So with our hearts broken, we are reaching out for a bit of help."

The family has since received more than $11,000 in donations.

"The past couple of days we have faced the biggest challenge of our lives," the family said. "What we thought was going to be an easy move back to the west, ended up being a traumatic tragedy."

