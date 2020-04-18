Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly threatens Rocky Woolies staff with knife

        premium_icon Man allegedly threatens Rocky Woolies staff with knife

        News He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 14

        Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

        premium_icon Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

        News Locals can tune into the 4RO radio for a commemorative dawn service.

        24 hour service station proposed for highway

        premium_icon 24 hour service station proposed for highway

        News The development has been poised to coincide with the Ring Rd project

        CQ rejoices as Rocky flights return after airline bailout

        premium_icon CQ rejoices as Rocky flights return after airline bailout

        News A handful of passengers boarded the first flight out of Rockhampton as air services...