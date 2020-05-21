Menu
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

21st May 2020 7:20 AM

A 20-month-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a 4WD on the driveway of a southern NSW property overnight.

Police say officers were called to Enfield Street, Corowa - about 60km west of Albury - at around 5pm yesterday to reports of a the girl being hit by a Toyota Hilux.

They said despite attempts to revive her, she died at the scene.

A crime scene was set up and specialist forensic police were called to examine the driveway.

The driver of the vehicle - a 74-year-old man - was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Corowa Police Station to assist police with inquiries.

However, NSW Police have said this morning he has been released pending further investigations.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

 

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

