Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Qantas flight QF112, carrying stranded Aussies from India, lands in Darwin last week. Picture: Che Chorley
Qantas flight QF112, carrying stranded Aussies from India, lands in Darwin last week. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Baby in quarantine tests positive for COVID-19 in NT

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
5th Nov 2020 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BABY in quarantine at Howard Springs has tested positive for COVID-19.

The child, which is under the age of one, is the third person in its family to test positive to the virus.

The baby's mum and sibling tested positive last week.

They were on board a repatriated flight from India last Tuesday, October 27.

The child had tested negative for the virus on arrival at Howard Springs however later tested positive during the 14-day quarantine period required on return from overseas.

A government spokesman said all members of the family continued to be well and asymptomatic and remained under the care of the AUSMAT at the Centre for National Resilience.

The latest case brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 40.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au


Originally published as Baby in quarantine at Howard Springs tests positive for COVID-19

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council contracts $31m of work in one year

        Premium Content Council contracts $31m of work in one year

        Council News HERE’S where the money was spent.

        ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Premium Content ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Local Faces ‘He loved a hot cup of tea in the morning, he loved a beer, he loved a pie, he...

        Man jailed as police uncover garage filled with stolen gear

        Premium Content Man jailed as police uncover garage filled with stolen gear

        Crime Power tools, toilet seats, fridges, lawnmowers, bicycles, flood lights and many...

        Facade works at coast carpark as ‘harsh weather’ takes toll

        Premium Content Facade works at coast carpark as ‘harsh weather’ takes toll

        Council News Temporary fencing to restrict access to the footpath and carpark entrance is...