A baby boy has been hospitalised in a serious condition after he was reportedly run over by a car outside a Beerwah residence.
News

Baby in serious condition after being run over

Ashley Carter
by
8th Jan 2019 12:08 PM
A BABY boy has been hospitalised in a serious condition after he was reportedly run over by a car at Beerwah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics and critical care paramedics attended the incident outside a private home at 11.16am and treated the boy at the scene.

He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with abdominal injuries.

Beerwah police were on their way to the home at Old Gympie Rd to investigate.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

