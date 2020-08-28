Menu
Crime

Baby inside when drunk man lit unit fire

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
28th Aug 2020 1:13 PM
A Rockhampton man who tried to set fire to a unit while a six-month-old baby was inside, was drunk, on drugs and has little memory of the event, a court has heard.

Cory James Weazel, 30, was drinking at a Spring Hill unit when he set fire to some clothes in a wardrobe on January 10 this year while another man, woman and her baby were inside.

A court was told Weazel was drinking at an acquaintance's house when he disappeared into a bedroom and came out 30 minutes later saying "there you go, your place is alight now, see ya".

The man told his friend to leave the unit with her six-month-old son and he then used a mop bucket to throw water on the fire, which caused no structural damage.

Weazel was arrested weeks later in Rockhampton.

Weazel appeared in the Brisbane District Court by video from Capricornia Correctional Centre where he pleaded guilty to attempted arson.

Barrister Dominic Nguyen said the father of six had an argument with the man about "infidelity" but could not remember much more because he was drunk and on ice at the time.

Judge Anthony Rafter said the offending was "incredibly dangerous" because the young boy had been inside.

Weazel was sentenced to two years' jail.

After serving eight months in jail he will be released today on parole and plans to live with his father in Moorabinda.

