Baby joy for Princess Beatrice

by Zoe Smith
19th May 2021 7:40 PM
Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The news was released via an announcement from Buckingham Palace, which described the Queen as "delighted".

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the statement said.

 

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The happy news comes after a horror few months for the royal family, which has seen the death of Prince Philip and the fallout from Prince Harry's latest Oprah Winfrey revelations.

Princess Beatrice married Edo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony under COVID-19 restrictions.

Her Italian husband has a child Christopher, known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first child, a boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in March 2021.

 

 

Originally published as Baby joy for Princess Beatrice

