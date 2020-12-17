Menu
Baby left critical after ‘swallowing ice’ in unit

by Jacob Miley
17th Dec 2020 9:38 AM
A BABY boy was critically injured after ingesting a "significant" amount of the drug ice during a visit to a Glitter Strip unit complex with his mother, police allege.

Detectives from the Gold Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit on Wednesday charged the 20-year-old mum after a month-long investigation.

Police will allege the woman visited a Hamilton Ave unit complex at Surfers Paradise with her 12-month-old baby on November 6.

Police allege the baby boy ingested a “significant” amount of the drug ice.
Acting Detective Inspector Troy Penrose, of the Vulnerable Persons and Domestic Violence Unit, said police would allege the child consumed a "significant quantity" of methamphetamine while at the unit.

Up to four people, including the mother, realised something was wrong after the child began vomiting and "partially lost consciousness", police allege.

Police said the group took the boy to the basement of the complex and on to the street where passersbys saw the "unresponsive" child.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and the boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The baby was unresponsive at the hospital but was treated and had since made a full recovery, police said.

Police will allege tests at the hospital revealed a significant amount of methamphetamine in the child's system.

It is not suggested the child was deliberately given the drugs.

The matter was referred to the Department of Child Safety.

Acting Detective Inspector Troy Penrose. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Detectives immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

It's understood the woman handed herself in on Wednesday.

She was charged with endangering life of children by exposure, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

She was given watch house bail and is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on January 8, 2021.


Insp Penrose said: "It's (the allegations) deeply concerning to police as it would be to any parent. People do have a duty under law to not expose their children to harmful environments. Where they do and police are advised we will certainly investigate the matter as a priority."

Insp Penrose said similar incidents did occur from time to time.

The other people present at the unit were not charged over the incident.

