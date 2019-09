A baby was taken to Yeppoon Hospital on Sunday after partially amputating a finger which got caught in a door.

Paramedics attended a private residence in Yeppoon on Sunday after getting an emergency call at 12.54pm.

Early reports at the time of the incident indicated the injured infant was a one-year-old girl.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was taken to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition.