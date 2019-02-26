Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baby may have been unrestrained before BMW and Mercedes Benz crash
Baby may have been unrestrained before BMW and Mercedes Benz crash
News

Baby may have been unrestrained before BMW and Merc crash

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
26th Feb 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating whether an 11-month old boy was sitting unrestrained on his father's lap before he was seriously injured in a crash in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics treated the young boy after a car crash which involved a Mercedes Benz and a BMW on Clingan Avenue, Lurnea, at 5.50pm yesterday.

Paramedics treated the baby after a car crash between a Mercedes Benz and a BMW on Clingan Avenue, Lurnea.
Paramedics treated the baby after a car crash between a Mercedes Benz and a BMW on Clingan Avenue, Lurnea.

The child, who was travelling in the BMW, is in a critical condition with serious head and facial injuries after he was hit by the driver's airbag.

He was flown from the scene to The Children's Hospital in Westmead.

The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man, and the driver of the Mercedes Benz, a 32-year-old man were uninjured. They were taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol tests.

Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are investigating where the child was seated when the airbag was deployed.

More Stories

Show More
bmw crash crime mercedes benz motoring police

Top Stories

    Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    premium_icon Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    Politics Scheme to create $4.5m Subbies Income Fund to ensure subbies were not left penniless when builders liquidated.

    NEW PROJECT: Hundreds of jobs for huge $550m solar farm

    premium_icon NEW PROJECT: Hundreds of jobs for huge $550m solar farm

    Environment EXCLUSIVE: Proposed CQ solar farm would power 200,000 homes

    $1.5m claim for injury caused by sick cow at saleyards

    premium_icon $1.5m claim for injury caused by sick cow at saleyards

    Crime The sick cow had been transported from Clermont

    Woman taken to hospital after Rocky CBD crash

    Woman taken to hospital after Rocky CBD crash

    News Delays are clearing after a two vehicle crash

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:16 AM