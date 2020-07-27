Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Claire Hung with her kids Madelyn and Olivia.
Claire Hung with her kids Madelyn and Olivia.
Motoring

Baby on board: How to choose a family car

RACQ technical adviser Blair Bentley
27th Jul 2020 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Throughout life as our circumstances change, so do our priorities, and there are few bigger changes than starting a family. As a result, our car is also likely to change, but with an abundance of options available in the market, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

Buying a car is rarely an entirely rational, unemotional process and we may get carried away by the latest features.

So, take a little time to work out your wants, needs and budget. Safety, comfort, space and practicality should be top of the list of essentials. When it comes to finding a safe ride, you should check ANCAP ratings or Used Car Safety Ratings for second-hand vehicles.

Don’t assume the car you like will accommodate your family. Before signing on the dotted line take your child seats with you to the dealer and make sure they fit, and check the boot is big enough for your pram and whatever else you need to carry.

You can find more helpful tips on “Choosing a Family Car” on RACQ’s website.

By doing a little research and equipping yourself with the right information, you’ll find the perfect car for this new life adventure.

car advice car buyers guide motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘RIP beautiful girl’: Tributes for student killed in crash

        premium_icon ‘RIP beautiful girl’: Tributes for student killed in crash

        News The Central Queensland community is mourning the loss of a bright young woman taken much too soon.

        LETTERS: BLM a ‘highly supported group backed by companies’

        premium_icon LETTERS: BLM a ‘highly supported group backed by companies’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Big hits aplenty in rugby’s season opener

        premium_icon Big hits aplenty in rugby’s season opener

        Sport GALLERY: Brothers 1, Frenchville battle it out on heavy track at Victoria Park.

        Explore CQ with these seven unforgettable locations

        premium_icon Explore CQ with these seven unforgettable locations

        Travel There has never been a better time to explore your own backyard.