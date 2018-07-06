Baby roo's lucky rescue story

THIS tiny baby kangaroo was destined to die on the side of the road, but he got lucky.

Max was taken in by wildlife carers after his mum was found on the side of the road in late June.

A Good Samaritan stopped to check the Eastern Grey's pouch and found Max, who now lives at Purga with his new mum Rondahe Wallace.

Rondahe feeds Max six times a day and he will stay with her until he is about 18 months old.

Wildlife carer Julianne Erskine was the one the Good Samaritan called that night.

It's the kind of call she receives daily.

Sometimes it is one call, sometimes it could be five.

Julianne, known as the Krazy Kangaroo Lady on social media, said winter was a particularly busy time for people like her.

Groups of kangaroos and wallabies live in the areas surrounding RAAF Base Amberley and encounters with cars are common.

Rondahe Wallace with Millie the rescue kangaroo. Cordell Richardson

"There's no feed on the ground and more people are travelling to and from work at dawn and dusk," Julianne said.

"A lot of people think rescue is all cuddles and playing with babies.

"It is that but it is also a lot of death.

"The animals we are seeing have been hit by cars and they have broken legs, or broken jaws and head trauma.

"Kangaroos are a bit like horses in that if their leg is broken, they have to be euthanased.

"A lot of being a carer is dealing with a merciful death for the animal."

Julianne decided to be a wildlife carer about six years ago after a horror weekend.

In two days she found seven dead joeys just driving around Amberley and Purga.

"One mother had been hit and fallen on her stomach. She smothered the joey," Julianne said.

"I thought to myself, these babies could have been saved if people had taken the time to check."

When Julianne has checked a kangaroo, she spray paints an 'x' across the body to let other people know the pouch has been checked.

How you can help