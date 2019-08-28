Bach drops major clue about winner

Matt Agnew may have inadvertently just revealed who wins The Bachelor.

There's still weeks to go until the finale, but this year's Bachelor may have just accidentally revealed who wins his heart.

WARNING: Possible spoilers ahead

Matt Agnew, 32, sent fans into a spin by posting a stunning sunset shot on Instagram featuring himself staring out at the water.

He tagged Broome in WA as his location and captioned it: "I like sunsets. And staring at them sagaciously pondering life."

While one of the accompanying hashtags credited his sister for taking the picture, fans were quick to point out it was also very possible that popular Bachelor contestant Helena Sauzier was with him - given that Broome, coincidentally, is her hometown.

Helena, 25, is a former Miss World Australia hopeful who now works as a health and wellness coach and was one of the first women on the show to score a solo date.

Whether or not he was with Helena in Broome, Matt has made it clear over the past month he certainly is in love with one of this season's contestants.

Speaking with the Courier-Mail ahead of the premiere, he gushed over his mysterious new girlfriend, confirming he'd found "the One".

"Yes, I have. I'm delighted with how the process worked out for me and I'm very, very happy," Matt told the publication.

"I went into (the show) pretty confident in myself and that I would make the right decision for me."

During an interview with Kyle and Jackie O, Matt also admitted to deliberately trying to throw fans off the scent of the winner.

"I like being suitably vague and I like keeping the audience guessing," Matt told them in response to whether he'd repeat the Honey Badger's 2018 decision and ditch both finalists.

"It'd be boring if it was too easy, wouldn't it?"

The Bachelor continues tonight 7.30pm on Ten.

Who do you think should win Matt's heart? Join the conversation in the comments below