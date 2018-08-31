BACH HUNT: Alison is looking for an equal partner

LOVE AND PEACE: Allyson Ramsay is a finalist in The Morning Bulletin's CQ Bachelor and Bachelorette competition.

LOVE AND PEACE: Allyson Ramsay is a finalist in The Morning Bulletin's CQ Bachelor and Bachelorette competition. Contributed

EQUAL: "Being the same in quantity, size, degree or value”.

An equal partner is all Allyson Ramsay is chasing and that is why she chose to enter The Morning Bulletin's CQ Bachelor and Bachelorette competition.

The 21-year-old sent her nomination in reading the following:

"I am looking for my equal. I want to find someone who understands me and accepts me. Someone I could potentially spend the rest of my life with. I have reached a point in my life where I want to share my life with someone and settle down.”

Allyson chose to nominate herself in a spur-of-the-moment decision.

"I thought why not pass up the opportunity,” she said.

Her last serious relationships was for about two years, from when she was 18.

Allyson describes herself as "honest, very ambitious, serious at times and always out to have a good time”.

In a partner, she would like someone that has respect for themselves and has manners.

"They are family-orientated and know where they are going in life, they know what they want,” she said.

She also would like someone who has the same interests as her, such as camping, fishing and the outdoors.

In her day-to-day life, Allyson works two jobs in the medical industry.

She is second-in-charge as a clinical assistant at the eye clinic at the Mater hospital and has just taken on a new role doing administration work in the emergency room.

Her work in the eye clinic varies as she prepares patients in the lead-up to surgeries. It is a job she has held for four years and is very passionate about.

"I never know what walks through the door,” she said.

"It is very interesting how complex eyes can be.”

Allyson is working hard to save "every penny” to buy a house, travel and see the world.

Allyson would love a date at the beach, going out for dinner or spending time outdoors.

If you would like someone spontaneous and driven, Allyson is your gal.