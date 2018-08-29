BACH HUNT: Romance in the air for dozens of bachie finalists

ROMANCE has filled the air in The Morning Bulletin office as we get to know our eligible bachies looking for love.

Today's finalists will go into the running with 18 others to win a romantic dinner on us worth $250.

Bachelor finalist No. 4

Miiner, Zach McLennan is a finalist in the CQ Bachie competition.

TODAY'S Bachie finalist is 26-year-old Zach McLennan and he's a miner.

Zach's from Toowoomba but he's called Moura home for the past four years.

"I was killing time on night shift and I thought 'why not, you never know,” he said.

Zach's not quite ready for a bride and a baby, preferring to have some fun first before he settles down, but he does want to eventually so he's looking for a girl who has a head on her shoulders and is self-driven.

Bachelorette finalist No. 4

Easy-going Clare Tilley has been to 26 countries, spends her weekends outdoors but on Sundays, likes nothing better than a trip to Bunnings for a sneaky snag.

Clare, 23, has never had a first date and said a trip to Bunnings or a dinner date would be the perfect options.

"I eat anything,” she said.

After two relationships - one being a six-year relationship from high school - she is looking for someone to share her love of adventure.

