BACH HUNT: 20-year-old Rockhampton girl Chenae is our bachelorette number 7.
BACH HUNT: 20-year-old Rockhampton girl Chenae is our bachelorette number 7. Contributed
BACH HUNT: Small towns mean small dating pool

2nd Sep 2018 8:40 PM
When you live in a small area, it can be hard to find that special someone, especially when they all seem to already been partnered up.

Or at least hat's what Chenae Hertrick has found after living in Rockhampton for six years.

So she entered The Morning Bulletin Bachelor and Bachelorette search.

Chenae decided to throw her hat in the ring after joking with her friends about it, saying she thought she should give it a go.

"I thought it would be something different to do,” she said.

"I'd like to see what comes of it. I am pretty open to see where it could lead.”

In her submission Chenae explained that she had never been in a relationship before because she hasn't 'found anyone for me yet'.

'I'm really looking at trying to start my life and even though I am only still young I know what's missing from my life and that's someone to spend it with.' she wrote

Despite having never been in a relationship before, Chenae is very clear about what she is looking for in a relationship.

"I'd like a guy that doesn't take himself too seriously, who like to have fun and just lives everyday as it comes,” she said.

"I don't base people on looks so it is more or less all about personality and how they act towards me.”

At 20 years old, the supervisor at Pulp says family is extremely important to her and she would like to be with someone with similar values.

"I'd like to be with someone with a good sense of humour, because I think that is so important,” she said.

When talking about what values she'd like in a partner Chenae said the most important are honesty and strong family values.

"Someone with really good family values that is always there to support their family is really important to me.

"My family is my number one priority.

"I'm not a very fussy person, but if you're true to those things, I'm there,”

In terms of what type of person Chenae thinks she would be in a relationship, she says she wouldn't be that different how she is now.

"I'm just a really carefree, easy-going person and I don't take things too seriously.”

