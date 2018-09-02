BACH HUNT: The unsuspecting bachelor set up by his mate

BACH HUNT: 20-year-old Dwayne (right) from Blackwater is looking for someone who is carefree and easy-going, like himself.

FOR self described 'easy-going guy' Dwayne Parsons, it was a pretty big shock when he got the call to say he was the Bulletin's Bachelor number 7.

Dwayne had no idea he was even a part of the competition and was entered in by one of his mates who described Dwayne as a hard worker, and a true gentleman who has had "short luck at love”.

The 20 year-old apprentice diesel fitter from Blackwater, who got out of a long term relationship recently said his ideal weekend would be to 'find a nice spot and just go camping'

"I'm pretty easy going,” Dwayne said.

"I love my footy and working.”

While only 20, Dwayne says age has been the reason some of his relationships haven't worked in the past.

"They didn't work because we were too young,” he said.

Asked to describe himself in three words, Dwayne said he thinks he is caring, fun and spontaneous and is looking for someone who is similar to him.

"Someone who loves their footy, camping, and fishing that is a bit easy-going like me and loves the outdoors would be ideal.”

If a date by the beach with a picnic basket at sunset sounds like a date you would want to go on, then Dwayne is your man.

He said a nice and relaxed date in a pleasant spot is a go-to when you are trying to impress someone.

Eager to see where life takes him, Dwayne says one of the things he loves most about his job is the fact that it can be done anywhere in the world.

"I am excited to see what opportunities come out of it,” he said.

"I want it to take me wherever it can in life.”