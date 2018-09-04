BACH HUNT: Too many bad dates for Taylor

BACH HUNT: Taylah Welsh is looking for a partner...and someone who can help walk her energetic dogs.

BACH HUNT: Taylah Welsh is looking for a partner...and someone who can help walk her energetic dogs. Contributed

TIRED of going on terrible dates and being asked by her parents when they were going to meet her partner, Taylah took matter into her own hands.

Our bachelor number nine, saw our competition and knew it was something she had to try.

Writing in her application, 24 year-old Taylah said, "I just don't seem to have had a good run in the love side of my life and I would love the chance to maybe meet the one. Plus it will be handy having an extra person to help walk my energetic dogs.”

For Taylah, who has been living in Rockhampton for just over a year after moving from Western Australia, the bachelor and bachelorette search is a good opportunity to meet new people and potentially meet a nice guy.

"I've been in Rocky a full year now by myself,” she said.

"I'm single and I haven't really met anyone.

"I've tried to go on a couple of dates and they didn't end up working out, so I guess I'm just going a bit further.

"Also I would love to find someone to help me walk my dogs.”

All jokes and energetic pets aside, Taylah said she is very serious about getting more serious about a relationship.

"I am ready to find someone,” she said.

"Both of my sisters are younger than me and they've both got long-term partners and kids, so it's about time I settled down too.”

Taylah said when it comes to what she looks for in a partner she doesn't really have a 'type'.

" I'm not too picky,” she said.

"If they've got a sense of humour and know how to make me laugh they're in with a good chance.”

A self-described joker, Taylah said she'd like to find someone who also enjoys cracking a joke and being light-hearted.

"People like a bit of fun, they don't really like anything too serious,” she said.

"I'd like to end up with someone I can muck around with and have fun with.”