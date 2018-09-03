BACH HUNT: Trust and respect are key for Ed

BACH HUNT: Bachelor number 8, Ed Barrett, enjoys being outdoors and going on adventures with his two daughters.

FOR single dad of two, Ed Barrett, The Morning Bulletin's Bachelor and Bachelorette Search was an opportunity to step outside his comfort zone and meet people outside his social circle.

The self-described outdoors man said the search was looked like a bit of fun and was something different to try, so why not?

"Unless you do something different, you don't really get out of your comfort zone,” Ed said.

"This was just another opportunity to get out there and get amongst it. It can't hurt, can it.”

Spending time outdoors with his daughters is one of Ed's favourite things to do, who says family time is a priority to him.

"I really enjoy getting outdoors,” he said.

"Whether it is riding bikes, bush walking, camping, fishing I enjoy taking my girls and making it a family affair.”

Ed, who says he is an upfront and honest guy, counts trust as the most important thing in any relationship.

"With me, what you see is what you get, I wear my heart on my sleeve and people seem to know how I am feeling at any given time,” he said.

"So for me, the most important thing in any relationship is trust because without that nothing else matter.”

Another thing that is important to Ed in a relationship is to have some common ground, where it is easy to relate to one another.

"It doesn't have to be with everything, but it is important to have some common interests,” he said.

"But in saying that it is also important to have separate interests, because it lets you obtain your own sense of self.

"Being part of a couple, you are two separate people that choose to be together.”

Ed, who is a regular volunteer with SES says the thing he wants to do most in life is to show his two daughters that they can succeed in anything they put their mind to.

"I want to help set my family up for the future,” he said.

"And I want to help them experience a good life.”

Respectfulness is a massive plus for Ed, who says you can tell a lot about a person by they way they treat others.

"It really does tell you a lot about a person if they don't have general level of respect for everyone.”