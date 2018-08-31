BACH HUNT: Well travelled and ready for love after break-up

BACHELOR NO. 5: Killean Kavanagh, 19, says he is ready to find someone new after a tough break-up.

IT was a joke from his boss that convinced Killean Kavanagh to enter into The Morning Bulletin's Bachelor and Bachelorette search, but he's taking this competition very seriously.

Killean said he wanted to know what it felt like 'to be wanted again'.

The 19 year second-year boiler-maker grew up in CQ, but also spent time overseas as a child.

"I've been in Rocky my whole life,” he said.

"Except when I was maybe six of seven, I lived in France for six months with my mum who is part of the French Alliance.”

Having caught the travel bug early, Killean has seen some of the most beautiful countries around the world.

"I've been around,” he said.

"I've been to Kuala Lumpur, Vanautu, France and New Zealand.”

He's also seen lots of his home country - Killean still counts home as one of his favourite places in the world.

"Rockhampton is still my favourite place,” he said.

"There's nowhere like home.”

Moving on from a recent break-up, Killean says he wants move on and meet someone new.

"I am looking for a nice person who is compassionate and fun to be around,” he said.

"I'm pretty fun and spontaneous.

"And I'm not going to lie, I'm pretty funny too.”

For Killean, his ideal date would involve a fun activity, 'like putt putt', to break the ice and make it a bit easier to get to know someone.

And if he was trying to impress someone, he says he would get dressed up and take them to a nice restaurant for a meal.

On weekends, Killean says there's nothing more he likes doing than spending time with good people.

"I just like chilling with my mates,” he said.

"Just being around good people, there is nothing better.”