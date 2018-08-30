BACH HUNT: Yeppoon apprentice's quest for someone special

BACHELOR NO. 5: Twenty-two-year-old Yeppoon man, Harley Bartlett, is looking for a woman with a great smile and beautiful eyes.

HARLEY Bartlett is on the hunt for a woman with a great smile and beautiful eyes.

The 22-year-old Yeppoon man wants to lay the foundations of a future for himself and a loving partner.

"I'm at the stage where I'm ready to settle down ... finding love, for me, would be a great thing,” he said.

Yeppoon apprentice mechanic Harley Bartlett. Contributed

Harley wished to find love while he was still young rather than to "go out and enjoy the single life as many people do”.

Before a break-up with a previous partner about four months ago, Harley had been in a relationship for about five years.

Harley and his previous partner's journey together started from a young age. He was 17 and his partner was 15.

Later, the pair lived together for three years.

Despite no longer being in a relationship, they remain friends to this day.

Harley is a fourth-year apprentice mechanic at Ian Weigh Toyota, a pathway he has called the "best choice he's made for his future”.

The 22-year-old is attracted to a woman who finds adventure, whether it be a trip to the beach or seeing new things.

Ladies, if you want a keeper, Harley just might be your man.

He is known as a respectable man who gives second chances to others, while having a great amount of love for his family, particularly his mum.

His perfect first date would be to sit down to dinner and drinks while getting to know the other person.

The NRL fan doesn't mind if he has a beer or a glass of wine - as long as it is a relaxed setting for both of them.

"Set the bar to where we're both comfortable at that stage,” he said.

Harley enjoys beach trips, catching up with the boys and spending time with his niece and nephew, who he calls his "biggest fans”.