Bach intruder reveals ‘special connection’ with Locky

Queensland The Bachelor intruder Bec Cvilikas was confident she didn't need physical contact to win the heart of Locky Gilbert.

The Sunshine Coast rugby league player turned beauty consultant enters the dating show as an intruder on tonight's episode with the show having reverted to virtual dates after COVID-19 temporarily halted production in Sydney.

"Taking out the physical aspect gave Locky and I the chance to build a really special emotional connection, which I think is far more important when meeting someone. I saw this as a massive advantage," Cvilikas, 25, told The Courier-Mail.

Bec is an intruder on The Bachelor on Wednesday night. Picture: Channel 10/supplied

"I was genuinely stoked when I knew I was coming in as an intruder so late in the piece.

"I didn't have to fight for the attention of Locky with 24 other girls vying for his attention too."

Working as a senior beauty consultant after playing rugby league for the Sunshine Coast Falcons for four years, Cvilikas said people often judged her based on her appearance.

"People are always pretty surprised when they find out, I guess they judge me by looks first," she said, adding she struggled to meet men on the Sunshine Coast.

"I'm not much of a dating app kind of girl but where I grew up in a fairly small town, so when it came to dating I'd see the same men out all the time, and I was never really interested in any of them."

She felt an instant connect to The Bachelor Locky Gilbert.

She applied for The Bachelor after deciding she was ready to meet someone and was immediately interested in Gilbert.

"After my quick little stalk, I was so glad he was my Bachelor. I knew instantly we were going to have a lot in common. His love for adventure and his carefree lifestyle is what grabbed my attention straight away," she said.

"It's been really eye opening to see the show from the beginning, finally I've been able to put faces to names that I had heard around the mansion. It's also been a great insight to see the connections Locky had with the girls prior to me entering."

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Originally published as Bach intruder reveals 'special connection' with Locky